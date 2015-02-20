Young Guns detail UK headline tour

English alt-rockers Young Guns have announced a 20-date UK headline tour.

The live run spans March, April, May and June and the shows will be in support of upcoming third album Ones And Zeroes – the follow-up to 2012’s Bones.

The band say: “We’re stoked to finally reveal the dates for our UK headline tour. Can’t wait to get back out on the road to play some cities we haven’t been to in a long time.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale today (February 20) at 10am via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Ones And Zeroes launches on June 8 via Virgin EMI and is available to pre-order in a variety of packages. The band released the track Speaking In Tongues earlier this month.

Tour dates

Mar 27: Oxford Academy

Mar 28: Reading Bowery District

Mar 29: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 31: Bristol Fleece

Apr 01: Stoke Sugarmill

Apr 02: Brighton Haunt

Apr 04: Leeds Key Club

Apr 05: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Apr 06: Liverpool Arts Club

May 29: Guildford Boileroom

May 30: Chester Live Rooms

May 31: Carlisle Brickyard

Jun 01: Peterborough Cresset

Jun 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Jun 04: Cardiff Y Plas

Jun 05: Manchester Academy II

Jun 06: Norwich Waterfront

Jun 08: London Scala

Jun 09: Glasgow Garage

Jun 10: Sheffield Plug

Ones And Zeroes tracklist