Young Guns detail UK headline tour

English alt-rockers Young Guns have announced a 20-date UK headline tour.
The live run spans March, April, May and June and the shows will be in support of upcoming third album Ones And Zeroes – the follow-up to 2012’s Bones.
The band say: “We’re stoked to finally reveal the dates for our UK headline tour. Can’t wait to get back out on the road to play some cities we haven’t been to in a long time.”
Tickets for the shows go on sale today (February 20) at 10am via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
Ones And Zeroes launches on June 8 via Virgin EMI and is available to pre-order in a variety of packages. The band released the track Speaking In Tongues earlier this month.
Tour dates
Mar 27: Oxford Academy
Mar 28: Reading Bowery District
Mar 29: Colchester Arts Centre
Mar 31: Bristol Fleece
Apr 01: Stoke Sugarmill
Apr 02: Brighton Haunt
Apr 04: Leeds Key Club
Apr 05: Edinburgh Electric Circus
Apr 06: Liverpool Arts Club
May 29: Guildford Boileroom
May 30: Chester Live Rooms
May 31: Carlisle Brickyard
Jun 01: Peterborough Cresset
Jun 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Jun 04: Cardiff Y Plas
Jun 05: Manchester Academy II
Jun 06: Norwich Waterfront
Jun 08: London Scala
Jun 09: Glasgow Garage
Jun 10: Sheffield Plug
Ones And Zeroes tracklist
- Rising Up 2. I Want Out 3. Infinity 4. Memento Mori 5. Lullaby 6. Daylight 7. Speaking In Tongues 8. Colour Blind 9. Gravity 10. Die On Time 11. Ones And Zeroes