Young Guns have made a new track available to stream and confirmed their third album will be released in June.

The English band will issue Ones And Zeros through Virgin EMI on June 8 and they are streaming the track Speaking In Tongues, which will be available as a download from February 13.

Singer Gustav Wood has said: “It feels great to be back with the strongest material we’ve ever written.”

Ones And Zeros – the follow-up to 2012’s Bones – is available for pre-order now.