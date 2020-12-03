You might spot someone you know in Queen’s fan video for Don’t Stop Me Now

Had 2020 panned out as expected, around 500,000 Queen fans would now be heading into the Christmas holidays ready to share with family members and friends glowing memories of seeing Adam Lambert, Brian May and Roger Taylor rocking European’s biggest arenas this summer. But we all know how that went.



The release in October of Live Around The World, a live album/film documenting the band’s rebirth with Adam Lambert, went some way to consoling disappointed fans, and the legendary British band are now sharing a fan video for album track Don’t Stop Me Now, featuring images supplied by Queen fans across the globe. You might just see yourself or someone you know…



The band write in an accompanying message: “Thank you for sharing all your Queen + Adam Lambert memories! This is your story. Although we are apart, we can be Live Around The World. Enjoy your memories to 'Don't Stop Me Now'. #QALLive.”



“When we couldn't tour this year, we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a live album just felt right,” comments Adam Lambert. “It's the first time we have released an album together, and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favourite performances over the past seven years.”



“As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert,” adds Brian May. “It's a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you'll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set.”

Queen + Adam Lambert's postponed 27-date European Rhapsody tour is now rescheduled to begin May 23, 2021, in Bologna, Italy, with its final date to be played in Madrid, Spain, on July 7. The tour includes a 10-day residency at London's O2 Arena in June 2021.