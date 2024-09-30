"You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along." Oasis announce North American tour for 2025

The biggest British rock reunion of the modern era has confirmed it'll reach North American shores next year, as Oasis have officially announced a handful of dates in the USA, Canada and Mexico for 2025.

Noel and Liam Gallagher and their (currently unconfirmed) band mates will land in Toronto on August 24 to play the Rogers Stadium, before hitting further stadium dates in Chicago (Soldier Field), East Rutherford (Metlife Stadium), Los Angeles (Rose Bowl) and Mexico City (Estadio GNP Seguros). Support on the trek will come from US rockers Cage The Elephant.

“America. Oasis is coming," say the band in a typically no-nonsense statement. "You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

Presale registration for the dates is open between now and tomorrow (Tuesday October 1) at 8am EST. You can register over at the official Oasis website. Meanwhile, general on sale for the tour will kick off this coming Friday, October 4, at 12pm local time from Ticketmaster.

See the full set of Oasis' North American dates below. The band's UK reunion tour has sparked widespread controversy due to Ticketmaster's 'dynamic pricing' system seemingly jacking up the prices of face-value tickets to fans who had queued online for hours to try and get into the shows. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the UK government is set to investigate the issue.

"It’s important that fans are treated fairly when they buy tickets, which is why we’ve launched this investigation," said Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority, the government outfit in charge of preventing and reducing anti-competitive activities. "It’s clear that many people felt they had a bad experience and were surprised by the price of their tickets at check-out. We want to hear from fans who went through the process and may have encountered issues so that we can investigate whether existing consumer protection law has been breached."

Oasis themselves claimed they have no control over ticket pricing for their shows, stating in the aftermath of the controversy: "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used."

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium

Aug 28: Chicago Solder Field

Aug 31: East Rutherford Metlife Stadium

Sep 6: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros

