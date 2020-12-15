You can now buy a Led Zeppelin pinball machine

Barely two months have passed since humanity marvelled at the news of a Guns N' Roses pinball machine, and now silver ball freaks the world over have another reason to celebrate: a Led Zeppelin machine has been launched.

The machine is made by Stern Pinball, who say, "In this high energy rock and roll pinball concert experience, pinball and music are fused together. Players are transported back to Led Zeppelin’s early days and tour the world from 1968-1980. As if players were members of the band playing its music, their play updates game features at the start of each verse and chorus of ten iconic Led Zeppelin songs."

The songs that feature in the game are Good Times Bad Times, Whole Lotta Love, The Song Remains The Same, Rock And Roll, Trampled Under Foot, Ramble On, Kashmir, Immigrant Song, Black Dog and Communication Breakdown.

"There is nothing more energising and fun than bringing pinball and music together,” explains Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “Partnering with Led Zeppelin, we created a one-of-a-kind pinball experience. It’s our dream goal to create a pinball machine with this iconic rock band."

The Led Zeppelin pinball machine is available in three editions. The Pro edition features Led Zeppelin III-themed artwork, while the Premium edition is adorned by the cover art of the band's debut album and the Limited Edition model comes wrapped in the band's Swan Song "Icarus" logo.

All three feature a custom-moulded Hindenburg Zeppelin, which, when lit, "scores speed locks on the player’s musical journey to Zeppelin multiball." Meanwhile, players can "become a Led Zeppelin member through gameplay, an "Icarus sculpted leaper toy takes flight when smashed by the chaotic pinball," and there's "Live concert footage with custom animations for each song." It's possible the excitement will all be too much.

Only 500 units of the Limited Edition game will be made, retailing at a price of $9,199, while the Premium edition will sell at $7,799 and the Pro is a snip at just $6,199.

For more information, visit the Stern Pinball website.