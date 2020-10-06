Guns N' Roses launch the most dangerous pinball machine in the world, probably

Guns N’ Roses have launched an official Not In This Lifetime pinball machine. Manufactured by Jersey Jack Pinball and designed in conjunction with guitarist Slash – who recorded some new riffs for the project – the machine is available in three editions, with prices starting at $6,750.

"It's been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine,” says Slash. “Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honoured to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock'n'roll pins ever produced."

“To have this type of design work and participation from the game’s namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry,” adds Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier.

The game is designed around a 21-song Guns N’ Roses setlist, features a concert stage and moving spotlights, and includes videos from the Not In This Lifetime tour, voice recordings from Axl Rose, Slash, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Dizzy Reed and GN'R announcer MC Bob, plus game narration from bassist Duff McKagan and keyboardist Melissa Reese. It also includes in-game sculptures including a screaming Axl Rose, and Slash's iconic top hat.

Apart from the standard edition, the machine also comes in a limited edition of 5000 ($9500), and and a collector's edition (limited to 500 units at $12,500) which comes with exclusive features and a signature card signed by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

All three editions can be ordered online.

