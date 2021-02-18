You can finally watch The White Stripes’ rare From The Basement performance

Recently, The White Stripes have been liberating a whole host of content from their archives, ranging from the nostalgic to the previously unreleased and including last year’s Greatest Hits compilation released last December. Their most recent offering is rare footage from their From The Basement performance, recorded at Maida Vale Studios, London, back in 2005.

The web television series was created by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and aired from 2007 to 2009. Its pilot episode featured The White Stripes performing alongside Thom Yorke, who played songs from the Radiohead album In Rainbows.

Last year, Godrich revealed that From The Basement's full archive was going to be gradually uploaded to YouTube. This footage is the first time The White Stripes’ entire performance, including B-roll from the show, has been available for full digital viewing.

During the performance, the duo played Forever for Her (Is Over for Me), Blue Orchid, Red Rain, As Ugly As I Seem, and a cover of Captain Beefheart’s Party of Special Things To Do.

In a statement, Godrich explained, “The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually”

“We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it.”

Jack White commented, “It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording. No host. Thank God.”

Watch the full performance below.