You can buy a €100,000 NFT that includes dinner with Till Lindemann in Moscow

As more and more musicians embrace the controversial world of NFTs to help pad their coffers, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has hooked up with digital brokers twelve x twelve to offer up a number of pieces of digital art.

The NFTs range from a short animated clip featuring Lindemann pictured at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia (a limited edition of 299, priced at €299 each) to an unreleased one-shot music video of an orchestral version of Lindemann’s Любимый город (Beloved Town) shot at the same venue (presumably in tribute to Alexander Sokurov's ground-breaking 2002 historical fantasy Russian Ark, a one-shot, 96-minute film shot at the Hermitage - Culture Ed).

Only 10 of these collectables exist - a snip at just €100,000 each - with owners able to join Lindemann in Moscow for dinner as part of the deal. According to twelve x twelve, the NFT assets will include "cost coverage for flight, accommodation and visa for buyer and companion." And, hopefully, the meal.

At the time of writing, no one has stumped up a hundred grand for the big prize.

For anyone who wishes to enjoy Lindemann's Beloved Town (Orchestral Version) without handing over more than the price of a new Porsche Taycan 4S, the video's director Serghey Grey uploaded an edited one-minute clip to his Facebook page back in May.

Last month Lindemann released Ich Hasse Kinder on CD digipack and 7-inch red vinyl, backed by AlterBoyz and Ship Her Son remixes of the song. Both formats are limited editions and can be ordered from the Rammstein Shop.

In March, Rammstein postponed their 2020 stadium tour for a second time, until 2022. The tour had been due to kick off in Leipzig in May.