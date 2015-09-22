Yossi Sassi details Euro winter tour

Yossi Sassi has announced a tour featuring 11 European dates in December.

The former Orphaned Land guitarist will play songs from his two solo albums – and he’s promised to add “some surprise material.”

He’s joined on the road by Italian vocalist Mariangela Demurtas, bassist Or Lubianiker, drummer Shay Ifrah, percussionist Roei Friedman and guitarist Ben Azar.

Israeli alternative prog metal outfit Oceanic will be the main support act for the tour.

Sassi’s second solo album Desert Butterflies was released last year.

YOSSI SASSI EUROPEAN WINTER TOUR 2015

Dec 03: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Dec 04: Puget-sur-Argens Le Rat’s, France

Dec 05: Madrid Sala We Rock, Spain

Dec 06: Barcelona Be Good Club, Spain

Dec 07: Den Bosch W2, Netherlands

Dec 08: Zoetermeer Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 09: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 10: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Dec 11: Reichenbach/Vogtland Bergkeller, Germany

Dec 12: Berlin Auster Club, Germany

Dec 13: Bochnia Kino Regis, Poland