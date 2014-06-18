Yes tease another track

Yes have released another teaser clip from highly-anticipated album Heaven & Earth – their first with frontman Jon Davison.

Last week they made a section of opening number Believe Again.

The veteran outfit’s 21st studio outing is due on July 21. Davison recently said they’d recorded more material than they needed for the eight-track work, and that some of it could appear on a future release.

Find out more on the album at http://yesheavenandearth.com/

Tracklist

Believe Again 2. The Game 3. Step Beyond 4. To Ascend 5. In A World Of Our Own 6. Light Of The Ages 7. It Was All We Knew 8. Subway Walls

Yes: The Game teaser