Yes have got it covered on the new issue of Prog, on sale now

We celebrate progressive rock giants Yes in the new issue of Prog. On sale today.

As the band get ready to set sail on the latest Cruise To The Edge we present the Top 40 Yes songs of all time, as voted for by readers of Prog Magazine. Needles to say it makes for fascinating reading. Plus Yes guitarist Steve Howe brings us up to speed with what's going on in the Yes camp these days, as well as his new solo album and autobiography. And we celebrate those fantastic Yes album covers of the 70s with Roger Dean and Howe, while Dean tells us how his prog rock designs ended up on the haute couture catwalks!

AND, with this issue, there's also four great Roger Dean art prints* with this issue depicting the art from Fragile, Close To The Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans and Relayer, PLUS a Best of RareNoise Records sampler AND a 132-page The Prog Collection e-book.

Also in Prog 107...

Nektar - the prog legends talk about life after Roye Albrighton as they release a brand new studio album

Pendragon - Nick Barrett looks back over 40 years of life leading the neo-prog die-hards

Lazuli - the French prog quintet discuss their latest album Le Fantastique Envoi de Deiter Bohm

Myrkur - the Danish singer ditches the metal and progs up the folk on new album Folkesange

Novena - London's brightest young prog metal hopefuls get a helping hand from Haken frontman Ross Jennings

Jack Hues - the Wang Chung frontman discusses a musical journey from top 40 hits to Canterbury-esque prog

RareNoise Records - a look at the first the years of the influential jazz/prog record label

Sean Reinert - we pay tribute to the former Cynic and Perfect Beings drummer, who sadly died last month

Diagonal - the Brighton-based prog rockers finally return with album number three

Prognosis Festival - everything you need to know about this year's festival, featuring Anathema, Katatonia, Enslaved and more

Troy Donockley - the Nightwish multi-instrumentalist reveals all about his own prog world

Frank Wyatt - the Happy The Man keyboard player reunites the US prog band for his solo album

Biff Byford - the Saxon frontman talks about his love of progressive rock and its influence on his new solo album

Plus live and album reviews from Clannad, Blind Ego, The Orb, Darryl Way, Alan Parsons Project, Renaissance, 10cc, Devin Townsend, Sons Of Apollo, Dave Foster Band, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Frances Dunnery's It Bites, Roger Chapman and more...

And music from Gandalf's Fist, Fall Of Epsiteme, John Holden, Martha Rabbit and more on the free CD.

You can buy the latest issue on sale here.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.