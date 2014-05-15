Yes detail Heaven & Earth release

Yes have unveiled the cover art and tracklist for Heaven & Earth, their first album with vocalist Jon Davison.

The eight-track record is described as a continuation of their classic prog sound, but also featuring a “timelessly fresh and innovative” edge.

The sleeve art was once again created by long-time collaborator Roger Dean.

Davison last month admitted recording sessions had been completed “just in time,” but said there was enough overflow material that could be used in a later release.

He said: “We were doubling up in the studio. Chris Squire and I were working on background vocals and Steve Howe was finishing guitars. Geoff Downes was in Wales, Alan White was in Seattle and they were both sending tracks.

“We were just kind of throwing everything in at the last minute, then we only had two or three days before we had to start this tour.”

Yes just wound up their UK dates. Heaven & Earth, their 21st studio album, is expected on July 7.

Tracklist