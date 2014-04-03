Yes album finished 'just in time'

Yes vocalist Jon Davison admits the band were under so much pressure to complete new album Heaven & Earth before going on tour that they found themselves involved in a last-minute dash.

And as a result, there’s a stockpile of material that could feature in a follow-up release.

His first record with the veteran outfit is set for launch In July, after the’ve completed a string of UK dates as part of a continuing world tour.

Davison tells ProgReport: “We finished recording just in time – we had to leave.

“We were doubling up in the studio. Chris Squire and I were working on background vocals and Steve Howe was finishing guitars. Geoff Downes was in Wales, Alan White was in Seattle and they were both sending tracks.

“We were just kind of throwing everything in at the last minute, then we only had two or three days before we had to start this tour.”

The pressures of time mean the band have to listen to producer Roy Thomas Baker’s mixes on the road ahead of final approval. “That’s the way it’s going to have to go,” says the singer. “We just ran out of time and had to get on the road.”

The schedule meant that at least one well-developed track, described as a “big prog piece,” had to be abandoned. “That’ll probably be on the next album. We’ve got a bunch of extra material because things were just left undone.”

Davison – who also appears on the latest Glass Hammer album, Ode To Echo – fronts Yes for the following shows later this month, where’ they’ll perform The Yes Album, Close To The Edge and Going For The One in full:

Apr 29: Oxford New Theatre

Apr 30: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 02: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

May 03: Newcastle City Hall

May 04: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 06: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 07: Sheffield City Hall

May 08: London Royal Albert Hall

May 10: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 11: Bristol Hippodrome