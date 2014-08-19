Yellowcard premiere One Bedroom

Pop-punk veterans Yellowcard have launched a lyric video for track One Bedroom.

The song is the first taste of the Florida band’s forthcoming album Lift A Sail, which lands on October 7 through Razor & Tie.

Speaking about the album to USA Today, frontman Ryan Key says: “We’ve always had a burning desire to be a rock band – we’ve explored it in different ways along the path.

“We don’t want to keep writing the same record over and over. We’ve always tried to make each record independent of the others, but on Lift A Sail we really went for it.”

Yellowcard head out on a 25-date North American tour starting in Las Vegas on October 16.

