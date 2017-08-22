Yards stream debut album Excitation Thresholds in full

Yards are streaming their debut album Excitation Thresholds in full, exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Due for release on August 25 via Truthseeker Music, it’s the first time we’ve seen Yards since 2014’s single Gambling Teeth At The Milk Casino, taken from their second EP.

Comprised of former members of The Ghost Of A Thousand and Astrohenge, Excitation Thresholds was recorded at London’s Bear Bites Horse Studios with Wayne Adams.

Excitation Thresholds tracklist

Future Tyrants Capes Of Flesh Knowable & Whole War Tourist Everything You Love Reduced To Rubble The Attic BL-755 Moon Choker Bail Recommendation The Shadow Stealer

Excitation Thresholds is available to pre-order now. Vinyl is limited to 300 copies.

They have also announced four shows in the UK:

25 Aug: Flashback Records, London

26 Aug: Blondies, London

8 Sep: Cowley, Brighton

9 Sep: Old England, Bristol

