XTC's second album Go2 to be reissued on vinyl

XTC are to have their second album, 1978's Go2, reissued as a double vinyl set which also features the accompanying Go+ Dub EP, through Ape House Records on May 19.

The new reissue, the first time the album has been available for years, will be on heavyweight 200g vinyl and has been newly cut from masters by Jason Mitchell at LOUD mastering and approved by Andy Partridge.

"After the big bang of White Music, the rapidly expanding jagged, black and white universe of XTC grew apace," Partridge recalls. "Colin was writing more, even Barry was writing, before he jumped swiftly into a parallel dimension, and left to join Robert Fripp's League of Gentlemen.

"We became gently besotted with dub techniques and allowing more and more colour onto our palette. This album is where our future started."

The album art was designed by Peter Christopherson of Hipgnosis, a pre-designed piece of art the band chose for the record.

The initial reissue of Go2 comes as a limited edition two-disc set, in a gatefold sleeve maintaining all of the original artwork, featuring the album and the Go+ EP. As with the initial 1978 release, once this pressing has sold out, the album will revert to a single LP/single sleeve edition.

(Image credit: Virgin Records)

XTC: Go2

Side A:

1. Meccanik Dancing (Oh We Go!)

2. Battery Brides (Andy Paints Brian)

3. Buzzcity Talking

4. Crowded Room

5. The Rhythm

6. Red

Side B:

7. Beatown

8. Life Is Good In The Greenhouse

9. Jumping In Gomorrah

10. My Weapon

11. Super-Tuff

12. I Am The Audience

Side C:

1. Dance With Me Germany

2. Beat The Bible

Side D:

3. A Dictionary Of Modern Marriage

4. Clap Clap Clap

We Kill The Beast