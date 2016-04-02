Download adds WWE NXT wrestling ring to 2016 edition

Download festival organisers have confirmed that part of this year’s entertainment will be laid on by WWE NXT wrestling stars Finn Balor, Bayley, Baron Corbin and others.

They’ll perform feats of athleticism and strength at a purpose-built ring in the main arena at Donington on June 10-12, before performances by headliners Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Rammstein.

Deputy festival promoter Dave Bradley says: “Rock and wrestling is the ultimate marriage, and we can’t wait to bring this exclusive to the Download fans. The greatest future WWE talent and the most infamous rock stars, together in one arena, for one weekend only –bring it on!”

Tickets are on sale via the festival website.