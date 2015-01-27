Is this Asking Alexandria's new singer?

Down & Dirty frontman Denis Shaforostov is rumoured to have been recruited by Asking Alexandria.

The English metal outfit parted company with singer Danny Worsnop last week and music website Alternative Press is reporting that Ukrainian vocalist Shaforostov has been brought in to replace him.

Asking Alexandria vowed to go on without Worsnop, who will continue to work with his other band We Are Harlot.

Alternative Press points out that Shaforostov’s previous band Make Me Famous have a remarkably similar sound to Asking Alexandria and this his current band Down & Dirty are on the same record label as AA.

They also claim a number of unnamed sources as having confirmed the news and mention that Shaforostov posted an Instagram update the day before Worsnop’s departure was confirmed in which he says “the hardest work will always pay off.”

AA guitarist Ben Bruce this month told Metal Hammer that the band were planning to release a new album in the summer.