worriedaboutsatan remixes The Anchoress' Show Your Face

Bradford-based post-rock electronica musician and producer worriedaboutsatan has remixed The Anchoress's Show Your Face, which you can listen to in full below.

Show Your Face originally featured on The Anchoress's most recent album The Art Of Losing, which was released earlier this year.

worriedaboutsatan (aka Gavin Miller) is widely regarded for his work music-supervising the soundtracks to Adam Curtis’ acclaimed BBC documentaries, as well as sharing a stage with everyone from Underworld to Olafur Arnalds. Making work that fuses post-rock and electronica influences, previous remixes include HEALTH, Gold Panda, and Clock Opera.

"I always like remixing Catherine’s stuff, as everything always sounds so good," he says."This one started as a solo remix, which is why I put loads of guitar on it. I switched it to a satan one once I’d heard it back, as I thought it needed a little something more, so I added some synth and that Massive Attack style beat to give it that extra dimension. Turned out pretty well I think."

"I was thrilled to get my good friend Gavin to reimagine Show Your Face from the new album," adds Catherine Anne Davies (aka The Anchoress). "We have a bit of a history with him previously having remixed several tracks from my debut so it was a given really that he would turn his hand to one of the new tracks this time around. He’s really captured the sinister undertones of the song. I’m a big fan of everything he’s done."

Catherine has also announced more live shows as well an appearance at this year’s Long Division festival in Wakefield. and she will also support Manic Street Preachers on their autumn 2021 tour at 13 shows, followed by her own headline show at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London for May 2022. You can see the dates below.

Get The Art Of Losing.

The Anchoress live shows:

2021

Sep 2: Glouceter Guildhall (headline show)

Sep 3: Salisbury End of the Road Festival

Sep 9: Hull Central Library (headline show)

Sep 10: Halifax Piece Hall

Sep 11: Hebden Bridge Trades Club (headline show)

Sep 25: Wakefield Long Division Festival

2022

May 1: Queen Elizabeth Hall (headline show)

Get tickets.