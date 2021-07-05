World exclusive video: inside Download Festival Pilot 2021

Last month, Team Metal Hammer/Louder went behind the scenes at the historic Download Festival Pilot event, which welcomed 10,000 fans to the Download site for the first time in two years.

We spent all three days of the festival talking to the bands, fans and industry personnel who made Download Festival Pilot possible, and you can watch our world exclusive nine-minute documentary on how it all came together right now via YouTube:

The festival was the latest in a series of government test schemes designed to pave the way to a full return to live events, with Bloodstock amongst others still looking to go ahead from next month.

For our extensive three-day review of Download Pilot, pick up the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out July 22.