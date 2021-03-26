Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH release not one but two new singles

Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, have released two new singles.

The tracks, titled Don't Back Down and Think It Over, are taken from Mammoth WVN's self-titled debut album, due out on June 11 via EX1 Records.

A video for Don't Back Down has also been released, following Wolfgang as he performs every instrument on the song – something he did for every track on the album. Think It Over, meanwhile, is a song selected for release by Wolfgang, picked to "showcase the diversity of the album".

The tracks follow the release of lead single Distance, an emotional tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen released at the end of 2020, following Eddie's death in October.

Mammoth WVN is available for pre-order now, including on limited orange vinyl.

Earlier this month, Wolfgang spoke out about the "hurtful" Grammy Awards tribute to his late father. In the ceremony, hosted by Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah, a short clip of Eddie Van Halen performing Eruption was played while a spotlight shone on one of his familiar striped guitars.

The segment was greeted with dismay by many fans, with Wolfgang later revealing that he was invited to perform at the event, posting a message on social media to say, "The Grammys asked me to play Eruption for the ‘In Memoriam’ section and I declined. I don’t think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself.

“It was my understanding that there would be an ‘In Memoriam’ section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed. I didn’t realise that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of four full performances for others we had lost.

“What hurt the most was that he wasn’t even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn’t the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it’s impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him."

Mammoth WVN track listing:

1. Mr. Ed

2. Horribly Right

3. Epiphany

4. Don’t Back Down

5. Resolve

6. You’ll Be The One

7. Mammoth

8. Circles

9. The Big Picture

10. Think It Over

11. You’re To Blame

12. Feel

13. Stone

14. Distance (Bonus Track)