Wolf postpone UK dates

Sweden’s Wolf have been forced to cancel their scheduled UK shows next month following the collapse of the Rock N’ Metal Circus.

The festival was due to take place at Sywell Aerodrome, Northampton on September 12-14, but organisers have been forced to pull the plug, resulting in the Swedish outfit cancelling their other UK commitments next month.

The band have quickly rescheduled September’s Manchester, Nottingham and London dates, moving them to February 2015.

They say: “We are sorry to inform you that the RMC festival is cancelled. Sorry for the disappointment but it’s out of our hands. We would have loved to play as planned but sometimes things just don’t go to plan.”

Wolf’s UK dates in November with Delain will go ahead as planned, while tickets bought for the September shows will be valid for the February dates.

The collapse of the festival comes just weeks after crowdfunded festival Alt-Fest was cancelled at short notice.

Festival organisers say in a statement: “The reason for the decision to cancel was connected to venue problems. We found out recently the person responsible for paying the deposit had failed to do so.

“Sywell then booked another event at the venue. We immediately set out to find an alternative venue at short notice. As licenses can take up to eight weeks to get approved, we felt it better to cancel and inform people so they had sufficient notice to get refunds from hotels.

“All tickets will be refunded.”

Wolf release album Devil Seed on August 25 in Europe and September 2 in the US via Century Media Records.

Wolf tour dates with Delain

Nov 26: Birmingham Academy

Nov 27: London Underworld

Nov 28: Glasgow Cathouse

Rescheduled 2015 dates

Feb 05: Manchester Roadhouse

Feb 07: Nottingham Basement

Feb 08: London Underworld