Wolf from Accept joins us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re joined by Accept’s frontman Wolf to talk about the new album, the influence of Judas Priest, Ritchie Blackmore and why Scorpions should have quit ages ago.

We’ll also be bringing you choice cuts from the Screaming Trees debut album and loads of tunes from Guns N’ Roses, Wilson, Soundgarden, Rainbow, Thomas Giles, Evergrey, Of Mice & Men and Slipknot.

Plus we talk about the news that more than one million vinyl records have been sold in the UK so far this year – the first time the milestone has been achieved since 1996. Which got us thinking…

What was the last album you bought on vinyl, and was it ten years ago or ten days ago?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.