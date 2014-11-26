Evergrey debut The Grand Collapse

Evergrey have unveiled the brand new video for The Grand Collapse, taken from their latest album Hymns For The Broken.

The epic, high-concept video comes from the mind of Patric Ullaeus of Revolver Productions and is one of the most beautiful yet trippy videos we’ve seen in a long time.

Recently, frontman Tom S Englund has revealed Evergrey were close to splitting before the return of guitarist Henrik Danhage and drummer Jonas Ekdahl.

Hymns For The Broken is out now via AFM Records, tracklist below:

1.The Awakening 2. King Of Errors 3. A New Dawn 4. Wake A Change 5. Archaic Rage 6. Barricades 7. Black Undertow 8. The Fire 9. Hymns For The Broken 10. Missing You 11. The Grand Collapse 12. The Aftermath