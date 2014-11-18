Your Favourite Guns N' Roses Songs Revealed

Over the weekend we asked the 1.2million+ followers of the Metal Hammer Facebook page to choose their favourite Guns N' Roses songs. And over 2000 comments later we've come up with the definitive top ten that you guys love.

1. Coma (taken from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)

2. Welcome To The Jungle (taken from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

3. Estranged (taken from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

4. Rocket Queen (taken from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

5. You Could Be Mine (taken from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

6. Civil War (taken from Use Your Illusion II, 1991)

7. Night Train (taken from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

8. Sweet Child O’ Mine (taken from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

9. November Rain (taken from Use Your Illusion I, 1991)

10. Mr Brownstone (taken from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

