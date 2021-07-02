Within Temptation's Sharon Den Adel is on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

The new Metal Hammer Podcast is live and it's a biggie. Joining Merl on this week's show is the legendary Sharon Den Adel from everyone's favourite Dutch symphonic metal megastars, Within Temptation! Sharon and Merl discuss Within Temptation's upcoming livestream extravaganza, the band's recent new single Shed My Skin (and how they ended up teaming with Annisokay for it), the long awaited Within Temptation / Evanescence tour and the countries Sharon is still hoping to hit up before all is said and done.

