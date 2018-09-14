Within Temptation release new single The Reckoning

Within Temptation have released new single The Reckoning, the first track to be lifted from their upcoming album Resist.

The Reckoning features Papa Roach's frontman Jacoby Shaddix on guest vocals, who is just one of many special guests on the new album.

“He’s so much fun!” Within Temptation vocalist Sharon Den Adel tells Metal Hammer. “He’s just fun to be around. After he recorded his part, he was like, ‘You guys are so great – you’ve been going 20 years, and with this song, you’ll be going another 20!’”

New album Resist will also feature In Flames' Anders Fridén and Arid's Jasper Steverlinck on guest vocals.

Within Temptation are on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer in a world exclusive interview, giving the full story behind the struggle and turmoil behind the new album. Order your issue now.