Get your exclusive Within Temptation x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring an art print signed by Sharon den Adel

In celebration of our latest issue featuring the one and only Dutch symphonic metal legends Within Temptation on the cover, Metal Hammer has teamed up with the band themselves for an exclusive bundle, which comes with a special art print signed by Within Temptaton frontwoman Sharon den Adel.

The bundle, which you won’t find anywhere else in the world, also features a special variant magazine cover of the full band and is limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Inside the issue itself, Sharon gives us the lowdown on their much-anticipated forthcoming album, Bleed Out, which looks set to be the band's most thought-provoking and emotionally-charged offering yet. Covering themes from the Ukraine war to women’s rights, it also showcases a dark, tech-metal-influenced evolution of their sound.

“We have been searching for this for quite some time, to have a sound that is heavy, but still has this melancholy and beautiful storytelling lines,” Sharon tells us.

There are only 300 of these Within Temptation x Metal Hammer bundles available worldwide – and they’re only available online. Grab yours here and have it delivered straight to your door. Don't sleep on them – once they're gone, they are gone.

Also in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, we take an exclusive tour around Welsh ragga metallers Skindred's hometown courtesy of frontman and national treasure Benji Webbe, and we have exclusive new interviews with Slipknot and Stone Sour hero Corey Taylor, Ghost, Empire State Bastard, Svalbard and many more. Only in the latest Metal Hammer, out now.

