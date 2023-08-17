"We can talk about bubblegum, but I can also talk about things that matter.” Within Temptation return to the cover of Metal Hammer for a world exclusive interview

We go to the Netherlands for an exclusive interview with the band - plus Corey Taylor, HIM, Ghost, Skindred, K.K.'s Priest and much more!

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we go to the Netherlands for an exclusive audience with Within Temptation masterminds Sharon den Adel and Robert Westerholt.

Inside their home studio, they talk us through their bold new musical and lyrical direction, which covers everything from the war in Ukraine to women’s rights, and we get an exclusive look inside their exciting next project.

“As an artist you have this platform, and we can talk about bubblegum," says Sharon. "But I can also talk about things that matter.” 

We also celebrate 20 years of HIM’s Love Metal album with Ville Valo (yes, it's really been 20 years), and sit down with Slipknot and Stone Sour legend Corey Taylor to talk about broken necks, melting masks and near-death experiences.

Elsewhere, Skindred’s Benji Webbe gives us a tour of his hometown Newport (on a bike, while wearing a crown…), and we meet Empire State Bastard – Biffy Clyro’s explosive, extreme metal love child and one of the most exciting new bands of 2023.

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge reveals his favourite NWOBHM bands and horror movies, and we investigate what happened to your favourite musicians after they left metal behind. Is it easy to adapt to a normal life after being a part of the crazy world of heavy metal?

Plus! K.K.’s Priest, Vexed, Shepherds Reign, Candlemass, Svalbard, Asking Alexandria, Dying Fetus, Sylosis, Spiritbox, Kiss, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and much, much more.

