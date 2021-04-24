Wire announce PF456 DELUXE box set for Record Store Day

Post-rock legends Wire have announced new release details for PF456 DELUXE which will be released on Record Store Day on June 12, through their Pink Flag label.



PF456 REDUX was released in 2002, comprised of tracks from the two Read & Burn EPs, plus the album Send, all of which were edited in length to accommodate the vinyl format. This new DELUXE edition for Record Store Day 2021 sees the tracks released at their full length, most of which for the first time on vinyl plus the 12 Times You 7” thrown in for good measure. PF456 REDUX will also be re-released on CD.



PF456 DELUXE comprises 2x10” singles + 1x7” single housed in a hardback book designed by Jon Wozencroft, including a 6000 word essay from writer Graham Duff, with new interviews with Wire’s Bruce Gilbert, Colin Newman, Robert Grey and Graham Lewis, as well as complete lyrics and recording details, plus many previously unpublished photographs.



Wire: PF456 DELUXE:

1.

In the Art of Stopping

I Don’t Understand Comet

Germ Ship

1st Fast



2.

Raft Ants

The Agfers of Kodack

You Can’t Leave Now

Spent



3.

Read & Burn

Trash/Treasure

Half Eaten

Nice Streets Above



4

Mr. Marx’s Table

Being Watched

99.9



7.

Twelve Times You (X mix)

Twelve Times You (Y mix)