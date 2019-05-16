Winter's End Festival announces 2020 dates

Winter's End Festival has announced its dates for 2020. Next year's event will take place between April 23-26 at Chepstow Drill Hall.

"We do realise that this is not either of the dates that we intimated it might be at this year's event, but the dates have been chosen to leave some distance between us and the Fusion Festival in March and to avoid other events," the organisers told Prog. "It's going to be a busy old spring, so windows of opportunity are limited."

The line-up for next year's event is being curated and will be announced shortly. Leap of faith tickets are now available. These cover the Friday, Saturday and Sunday and are priced at £110. These are available from the event website.

A limited edition of Winter's End 2019 hoodies have also been produced. These are priced at £32 + £3.85 P&p and are available from the website store.