Winter is coming! Prices slashed on Game Of Thrones whisky for Cyber Monday

When it was announced that Diageo were to release a series of whiskies inspired by George R. R. Martin's Game Of Thrones books and the subsequent smash hit HBO series, excitement levels and anticipation went through the roof.

Collectors began snapping up all eight bottles as soon as they hit store shelves, with the drinks giant responding to demand by releasing more batches of bottles faster than Arya Stark killed the Night King.

The bottles of Clynelish, Talisker, Singleton, Royal Lochnagar, Cardhu, Lagavulin and Dalwhinnie were named after all seven Game Of Thrones Houses, while the Oban Little Bay Reserve was branded in black to celebrate The Night’s Watch.

Amazon have slashed the prices on all eight of these single malt whiskies for Cyber Monday – and they’ve even lopped a whopping 25% off the brand new Mortlach 15 – which has been named after the Six Kingdoms.

And as if that wasn’t enough, there’s also money to be saved on the Game Of Thrones Johnnie Walker blended whisky range: White Walker, A Song Of Ice and A Song Of Fire.

Check out some of the fantastic deals below.

Clynelish Reserve - House Tyrell: Was £48 now £36.99

This is one of the best single malt whiskies in the Game Of Thrones range, and although it carries no age statement, it's packed full of flavour thanks to its 51.2% ABV. Full of fruity flavours, loads of vanilla and it has that lovely signature Clynelish waxiness.View Deal

Talisker Select Reserve - House Greyjoy: Was £48 now £35.99

Another cracker in the Game Of Thrones range is this delicious Talisker from the Isle Of Skye. If you like your whisky with a bit more of a bite from peat and salt, this is for you. A great dram for a superb price.View Deal

Singleton of Glendullan - House Tully: Was £38 now £29.49

Apple, cinnamon, orange, spice and a hefty whack on vanilla are the characteristics of this particular dram. This is very easy to drink either neat or even with a chunk of ice - yes ice. Don't listen to the whisky snobs who say not to add ice. It's your whisky - drink it any way you want.View Deal

Royal Lochnagar 12 - House Baratheon: Was £38 now £28.49

The first of the Game Of Thrones range to carry an age statement, this 12 year old Highland single malt is full of delicate custard notes, mixed citrus peel and sweet malted barley. And for less than £30, this is great value.View Deal

Cardhu Gold Reserve - House Targaryen: Was £48 now £35.99

Cardhu from the Speyside region of Scotland is known for its malty character, with this bottle of Gold Reserve filled with oodles of toffee, cinnamon, apple and chocolate notes.View Deal

Lagavulin 9 - House Lannister: Was £65 now £50.49

Another fantastic whisky from the Game Of Thrones range. This nine year old whisky from the magical island of Islay is full of smoke and peat, but dig a bit deeper and you'll discover a lovely sweetness. Great stuff and very different from Lagavulin's own 8 and 16.View Deal

Dalwhinnie Winter's Frost - House Stark: Was £48 now £35.99

Dalwhinnie is the highest distillery in Scotland, and is always a dependable dram. Their 15 year old expression can be found almost everywhere, with this Winter's Frost edition cramming in loads of fruit notes alongside a spicy warmth. View Deal

Oban Little Bay Reserve - Night's Watch: Was £65 now £48.49

Presented in striking all-black packaging, this version of Oban carries a little bit of smoke, but not heavy peat like the Lagavulin or Talisker. Loads of fruit and citrus peel make this one stand out.View Deal