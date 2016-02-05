Winery Dogs issue Hot Streak promo

The Winery Dogs have released a video for the title track from latest album Hot Streak.
The promo sees the group in live action and also strolling through a casino. It was directed by Vicente Cordero.
Ahead of the release of Hot Streak, released last year, frontman Richie Kotzen said: “I feel we’ve taken the band to another level. The compositions are stronger on this album.
“I feel more connected lyrically and musically to what I did on this record than on the last one. We’ve widened the musical scope of the band on this record and moved it forward.”
The Winery Dogs released a cover of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream in honour of the late star who died last month at the age of 69.
The band wrap up a short UK tour tonight (Friday) in Birmingham before heading to Europe.
The Winery Dogs 2016 tour dates
Feb 05: Birmingham Institute, UK
Feb 06: Paris Trabendo, France
Feb 08: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain
Feb 09: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain
Feb 10: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Feb 12: Rome Crossroads, Italy
Feb 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Feb 15: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 16: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia
Feb 19: Olomouc Rocks, Czech Republic
Feb 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 21: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Feb 22: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 15: Osaka Zepp, Japan
Apr 17: Hiroshima Blue Live, Japan
Apr 18: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan
Apr 20: Toyko Dome, Japan
Apr 21: Tokyo Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Japan
May 14: Brasilia Clube Do Congresso, Brazil
May 15: Belo Horizonte, Brazil
May 17: Rio Imperator, Brazil
May 18: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
May 20: Curitba Opera De Arame, Brazil
May 21: Londrina Autodromo Ayrton Senna, Brazil
May 24: Asuncion Teatro Del Hotel Guarani, Paraguay
May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina
May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico
Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico