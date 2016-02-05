Winery Dogs issue Hot Streak promo

The Winery Dogs have released a video for the title track from latest album Hot Streak.

The promo sees the group in live action and also strolling through a casino. It was directed by Vicente Cordero.

Ahead of the release of Hot Streak, released last year, frontman Richie Kotzen said: “I feel we’ve taken the band to another level. The compositions are stronger on this album.

“I feel more connected lyrically and musically to what I did on this record than on the last one. We’ve widened the musical scope of the band on this record and moved it forward.”

The Winery Dogs released a cover of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream in honour of the late star who died last month at the age of 69.

The band wrap up a short UK tour tonight (Friday) in Birmingham before heading to Europe.

Feb 05: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 06: Paris Trabendo, France

Feb 08: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Feb 09: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain

Feb 10: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 12: Rome Crossroads, Italy

Feb 13: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Feb 15: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 16: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Solvakia

Feb 19: Olomouc Rocks, Czech Republic

Feb 20: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 21: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Feb 22: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 25: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 15: Osaka Zepp, Japan

Apr 17: Hiroshima Blue Live, Japan

Apr 18: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan

Apr 20: Toyko Dome, Japan

Apr 21: Tokyo Hitomi Kinen Kodo, Japan

May 14: Brasilia Clube Do Congresso, Brazil

May 15: Belo Horizonte, Brazil

May 17: Rio Imperator, Brazil

May 18: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

May 20: Curitba Opera De Arame, Brazil

May 21: Londrina Autodromo Ayrton Senna, Brazil

May 24: Asuncion Teatro Del Hotel Guarani, Paraguay

May 27: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

May 28: Arroyo Dulce Teatro Vorterix, Agentina

May 31: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico

Jun 02: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Jun 03: Monterrey Cafe Iguana, Mexico