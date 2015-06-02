Win tickets to see Bill Bailey

Comedian Bill Bailey is returning to London this December with a new stand-up show, Limboland, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

“I suppose it’s a bit about getting older,” Bailey tells Time Out Hong Kong. “This transition from one stage in your life to another. It’s also about responding to global chaos, with a lot of countries in flux and with the old orders changing. And there’s also a personal element. It’s just that sort of transitional phase for me as I recently turned 50. It’s a big number for me! It’s quite a personal show in many ways. I don’t normally tend to involve my own life or my own family or things that have happened previously – but it’s all come up very organically in this show.”

We have two pairs of tickets to see Limboland at the Eventim Apollo in London: one pair for December 8, and another for the 9th.

