Hard Rock Hell 9 takes place in November within the hallowed grounds of Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, Pwllheli. The festival features headliners Saxon and UFO, plus the likes of Black Spiders, Rock Goddess, Toseland, Supercharger and Trucker Diablo.

To be in with the chance of winning the last available chalet at the event — for you and five friends — just enter our competition. Five runners-up will receive sets of four-day passes.