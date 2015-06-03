Wilson: Streets of death taught us music business

Wilson frontman Chad Nicefield says growing up in Detroit has given the band the edge they need to survive in the music industry.

And he insists they have the ambition and drive to make it to the next level of success.

They recently issued streams of All My Friends and Give ‘Em Hell from second album Right To Rise, set for release on June 30 via Razor & Tie.

Nicefield tells Metal Hammer’s Merlin Alderslade: ”In Detroit you do things because you have to. Like, ‘This is how you’re able to survive.’ You were told not to go to certain places or do certain things as a kid because it was scary.

“There was crime and there were people that might fucking kill you there. In Detroit you have to know what you’re doing.”

He continues: “We make guttural decisions because that’s how we’re programmed. When we write, we don’t think, ‘How will people in Los Angeles like this song?’ We’re writing because we like the way it sounds.”

Wilson launched debut record Full Blast Fuckery in 2013, which Nicefield says led to a “crazy tornado” that’s seen them tour the world and support artists including Halestorm.

He says: “We’ve done these amazing things – but we’ve done them on the back of other folks. Going forward, we’d like to do all of these things of our own accord.”

Crediting “people that have worked themselves into that position” he adds: “It would be wonderful to be the band that can extend that same hand out to younger bands to grasp on to.”

The full interview appears in the latest edition of Metal Hammer

