Wilson: Full Blast Fuckery

Originally unleashed in the US halfway through last year, Wilson’s unstoppable debut finally gets a release on these shores and will doubtless have a similar impact.

Like the bastard offspring of a four-way orgy between The Damned Things, Black Spiders, Cancer Bats and Every Time I Die, Full Blast Fuckery is stacked with Friday night rager anthems that will make you want to swing from the rafters, spitting whisky and broken teeth and screaming at the heavens.

Every single track on here is an iron-clad crusher, with so many different references popping up that it becomes increasingly difficult to work out how they managed to make all these apparently disparate pieces fit so seamlessly. Kvelertak, Clutch, even a cheeky, vintage Maiden solo popping up in Snake Eyes… it’s all here, and it’s deliriously all over the place. The common factor? Shameless, good time rock’n’roll.

Grab it on iTunes, crack open a few and keep your fingers crossed that these tracks get a live airing over here soon. This is a band that needs to be heard and seen./o:p

FINAL VERDICT: 8⁄ 10

