Wilson unleash Hell

Wilson are streaming Give ‘Em Hell from the band’s second album Right To Rise, the follow-up to 2013’s Full Blast Fuckery.

The new album is inspired by the band’s home town. “Detroit is a city commonly portrayed as the underdog to most of the world,” say the band. “We were discarded by many when the shit hit the fan, but through hard work, passion and determination we strive to rise again. Right to Rise, though written to mirror our beautiful city, is an album that we feel encompasses rock‘n’roll in the current climate of the industry. It’s for all the underdogs out there with their sleeves rolled up and their blue jeans on.”

Right To Rise is released on June 29, and can be pre-ordered from today. Wilson head out on a US tour with Nothing More and Red Sun Rising at the end of the month. The band released another new song, Hang With The Devil, as a free download in March.

US Tour Dates

May 31: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom June 2: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s June 5: Lansing, MI - The Loft June 6: Columbus, OH - The A&R Music Bar June 7: Buffalo, NY - The Studio @ the Waiting Room June 9: Pittsburg, PA - Altar Bar June 10: Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas Live June 13: Biloxi, MS - Kress Live June 14: Lafayette, LA - Nitetown June 16: Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock June 17: Laredo, TX - Average Joe’s June 19: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater June 21: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad June 22: Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep June 23: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater (Wilson date) June 24: Kansas City, MO - The Rior Room (with Sebastian Bach) June 27: Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom (album release party show) August 7: Montreal, Canada - Heavy Montreal 2015 (with Slipknot)