William Shatner and Iggy Pop’s Silent Night is the Christmas gift that keeps on giving

William Shatner has released his cover of Christmas classic Silent Night featuring Iggy Pop.

The song will feature on the Star Trek icon’s upcoming and not-to-be-missed festive release Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album, which will launch tomorrow (October 26).

It’s the actor’s first sleigh ride into yuletide territory and he’s recruited a galaxy of stars to help him send it into orbit.

Shatner and Pop are joined on the album by Todd Rundgren, Billy Gibbons, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, Mel Collins, Artimus Pyle, Joe Louis Walker, Elliot Easton and Dani Bander.

And just last month, the actor’s take on Jingle Bells with Henry Rollins was released.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album is said to cover genres including jazz, blues, rockabilly, bossa nova and rock’n’roll, with both Gibbons and Rundgren delivering ice-melting guitar solos.

A perfect Christmas gift for that special Star Trek fan in your life? Yes, we think it is.

Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album

1. Jingle Bells feat. Henry Rollins

2. Blue Christmas feat. Brad Paisley

3. Little Drummer Boy feat. Joe Louis Walker

4. Winter Wonderland feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

5. Twas The Night Before Christmas feat. Mel Collins (King Crimson)

6. Run Rudolph Run feat. Elliot Easton (The Cars)

7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. Rick Wakeman (Yes)

8. Silver Bells feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull)

9. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer feat. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night feat. Iggy Pop

12. White Christmas feat. Judy Collins

13. Feliz Navidad feat. Dani Bander