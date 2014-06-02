Will Haven, Gojira and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Like a great philosopher once said "Another day, another box of stolen pens..." And while we can't advocate stealing pens, we're fully behind you leaving work to check out the Metal Hammer Radio Show.

Tonight we’ll be picking our favourite tracks from the debut album of the deliciously noisy Will Haven. If you like things loud and lairy, this one’s for you. And we’ll be bringing you some wicked tunes from Metallica, Twelve Foot Ninja, The Haunted, Mayan, Sasquatch, Gojira and Soundgarden.

We’ll also be talking about Paul Weller… well, no we won’t. We’ll be talking about the fact he and his twin boys have apparently watched Toy Story approximately 300 times (that’s 405 hours of animated greatness, fact fans).

Naturally this outrageous statement got us thinking – what one film have you seen more than any other or what one album have you listened to the most?

We’ve been trying to sync up Wizard Of Oz with every album in our collection for years now. Funnily enough, it almost perfectly matches with Cannibal Corpse’s Tomb Of The Mutilated.*

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.

*This is not true.