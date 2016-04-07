Wilko Johnson to launch new book, curated Chess album

Wilko Johnson will release a new autobiography in May, to be immediately followed with the launch of a compilation album featuring his favourite Chess recordings.

The label name was reactivated for Going Back Home, his 2014 album with Roger Daltrey, recorded while he believed he had just months to live – before a revolutionary medical procedure saved his life.

He’ll recount that and many other experiences in Don’t You Leave Me Here: My Life, which arrives on May 26 via Little, Brown, and follows previous volume Looking Back At Me.

The publishers say: “His calm, philosophical response made him even more beloved and admired. And then the strangest thing happened: he didn’t die. Don’t You Leave Me Here is the story of his life in music, his life with cancer, and his life now – in the future he never thought he would see.”

Then on May 27, the double-disc The First Time I Met The Blues: Essential Chess Masters will be released, containing material by Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Bo Diddly, CHuck Berry and others.

Johnson says: “When I was a teenager learning to play guitar in the 1960s, I first heard the amazing sounds to be found on the Chess label. Great music performed by a whole galaxy of great musicians.

“I thought, ‘I’m always gonna dig this stuff!’ Now that I’m old I can confirm this – the kick I get from hearing it remains undiminished after more than 50 years.”

Johnson tours the UK with support from Joanne Shaw Taylor later this month.

Wilko Johnson: The First Time I Met The Blues: Essential Chess Masters tracklist

Disc One

I Can’t Be Satisfied – Muddy Waters

Louisiana Blues – Muddy Waters

Juke – Little Walter

Sugar Mama – John Lee Hooker

Blues With A Feeling – Little Walter

I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man – Muddy Waters

Just Make Love To Me – Muddy Waters

Last Night – Little Walter

Manish Boy – Muddy Waters

My Babe – Little Walter

Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley

Don’t Start Me Talkin’ – Sonny Boy Williamson

Pretty Thing – Bo Diddley

Maybellene – Chuck Berry

Who Do You Love? – Bo Diddley

Smoke Stack Lightning – Howlin’ Wolf

Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry

Mona – Bo Diddley

Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry

Memphis, Tennessee – Chuck Berry

Disc Two

So Many Roads, So Many Trains – Otis Rush

First Time I Met The Blues – Buddy Guy

Howlin’ For My Baby – Howlin’ Wolf

Spoonful – Howlin’ Wolf

Back Door Man – Howlin’ Wolf

Goin’ Down Slow – Howlin’ Wolf

Help Me – Sonny Boy Williamson

Road Runner (Live at Myrtle Beach) – Bo Diddley

Nadine – Chuck Berry

No Particular Place to Go – Chuck Berry

High-Heel Sneakers – Tommy Tucker

I Don’t Want ‘Cha – Tommy Tucker

Slip In Mules – Sugar Pie DeSanto

Long Tall Shorty – Tommy Tucker

Soulful Dress – Sugar Pie DeSanto

Killing Floor – Howlin’ Wolf

Checkin’ Up On My Baby – Sonny Boy Williamson

The Same Thing – Muddy Waters

I’m In The Mood – John Lee Hooker

Bring It On Home – Sonny Boy Williamson

Wilko Johnson, Joanne Shaw Taylor UK tour

Apr 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 16: Manchester The Ritz

Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 22: Leamington The Assembly

Apr 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

