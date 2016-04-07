Wilko Johnson to launch new book, curated Chess album

Wilko Johnson will release a new autobiography in May, to be immediately followed with the launch of a compilation album featuring his favourite Chess recordings.
The label name was reactivated for Going Back Home, his 2014 album with Roger Daltrey, recorded while he believed he had just months to live – before a revolutionary medical procedure saved his life.
He’ll recount that and many other experiences in Don’t You Leave Me Here: My Life, which arrives on May 26 via Little, Brown, and follows previous volume Looking Back At Me.
The publishers say: “His calm, philosophical response made him even more beloved and admired. And then the strangest thing happened: he didn’t die. Don’t You Leave Me Here is the story of his life in music, his life with cancer, and his life now – in the future he never thought he would see.”
Then on May 27, the double-disc The First Time I Met The Blues: Essential Chess Masters will be released, containing material by Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Bo Diddly, CHuck Berry and others.
Johnson says: “When I was a teenager learning to play guitar in the 1960s, I first heard the amazing sounds to be found on the Chess label. Great music performed by a whole galaxy of great musicians.
“I thought, ‘I’m always gonna dig this stuff!’ Now that I’m old I can confirm this – the kick I get from hearing it remains undiminished after more than 50 years.”
Johnson tours the UK with support from Joanne Shaw Taylor later this month.
Wilko Johnson: The First Time I Met The Blues: Essential Chess Masters tracklist
Disc One
- I Can’t Be Satisfied – Muddy Waters
- Louisiana Blues – Muddy Waters
- Juke – Little Walter
- Sugar Mama – John Lee Hooker
- Blues With A Feeling – Little Walter
- I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man – Muddy Waters
- Just Make Love To Me – Muddy Waters
- Last Night – Little Walter
- Manish Boy – Muddy Waters
- My Babe – Little Walter
- Bo Diddley – Bo Diddley
- Don’t Start Me Talkin’ – Sonny Boy Williamson
- Pretty Thing – Bo Diddley
- Maybellene – Chuck Berry
- Who Do You Love? – Bo Diddley
- Smoke Stack Lightning – Howlin’ Wolf
- Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry
- Mona – Bo Diddley
- Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry
- Memphis, Tennessee – Chuck Berry
Disc Two
- So Many Roads, So Many Trains – Otis Rush
- First Time I Met The Blues – Buddy Guy
- Howlin’ For My Baby – Howlin’ Wolf
- Spoonful – Howlin’ Wolf
- Back Door Man – Howlin’ Wolf
- Goin’ Down Slow – Howlin’ Wolf
- Help Me – Sonny Boy Williamson
- Road Runner (Live at Myrtle Beach) – Bo Diddley
- Nadine – Chuck Berry
- No Particular Place to Go – Chuck Berry
- High-Heel Sneakers – Tommy Tucker
- I Don’t Want ‘Cha – Tommy Tucker
- Slip In Mules – Sugar Pie DeSanto
- Long Tall Shorty – Tommy Tucker
- Soulful Dress – Sugar Pie DeSanto
- Killing Floor – Howlin’ Wolf
- Checkin’ Up On My Baby – Sonny Boy Williamson
- The Same Thing – Muddy Waters
- I’m In The Mood – John Lee Hooker
- Bring It On Home – Sonny Boy Williamson
Wilko Johnson, Joanne Shaw Taylor UK tour
Apr 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
Apr 15: Newcastle O2 Academy
Apr 16: Manchester The Ritz
Apr 21: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 22: Leamington The Assembly
Apr 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town