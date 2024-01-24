"Come and celebrate the new beginning with us": The Wildhearts announce return with new lineup and one-off live show featuring "biggest production" yet

The Wildhearts have announced their return to the stage. The band, who last performed in late 2021 on the 21st Century Love Songs tour, have scheduled a date at London's Shepherds Bush Empire on June 6, and they've announced a new lineup.

“Join me, Jon Poole, Ben Marsden and Pontus Snibb for a world exclusive show, for which I promise you the biggest production the Wildhearts have ever put on," says frontman Ginger Wildheart. "We couldn’t have got this far without the loyalty and support of you, The Wildhearts community. Come and celebrate the new beginning with us."

Bassist Jon Poole will be rejoining The Wildhearts for his fourth stint with the band, having previously been a member in 2003–2004, 2012–2013, and 2014–2017. Meanwhile, former Grand Theft Audio guitarist Ben Marsden was also a member of former Wildhearts and Yo-Yos bassist Danny McCormack's band The Main Grains, and Bonafide drummer Pontus Snibb has a history with Ginger via the pair's work with Jason & The Scorchers.

"This is one of my proudest moments in my 30 year music career!," says Snibb. “I’m in The Wildhearts, and the first show is on June 6 at Shepherds Bush Empire! Hell yeah… that feels good to say!”

In March 2022 The Wildhearts announced they were going on hiatus due to "ongoing issues" within the band, and cancelled all scheduled shows.

“I don’t know how much people know – or care – but last time The Wildhearts became untenable,” Ginger told Classic Rock last year. “Without digging too much into it, and I certainly don’t want to get personal about anyone, it was very toxic for everyone. By the end of the band, I was no longer really involved. I had left a year earlier. I was effectively a paid session man, singing my [own] songs."

In the same intreview, Ginger also revealed that a new Wildhearts album had been recorded, saying, "I want to have a year in which I soak up every experience. With The Wildhearts it’s all about the community and they will get what will turn out to be their favourite album. It’s certainly my favourite."

Tickets for the Shepherds Bush show will go on sale on Friday at 10am.