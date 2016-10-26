Why Iron Maiden won't make bands pay for support slots

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris says they’ll never make other bands pay to support them on tour – and he believes other successful acts should do the same.

He argues that it’s a great opportunity to help nurture the big names of the future, and it’s also a chance to give something back to the scene that made him a success.

In many situations, support bands will be required to “buy on” to a headline act’s tour, paying for the opportunity to appear before a bigger audience than they’d get themselves, with the aim of expanding their own following.

Harris tells Metal Journal (via Blabbermouth): “I hate it when people charge bands to play with them – I hate that. I’ve never done that and I will never do it.

“To me, it’s just wrong. A band should get at least some expenses to pay a gig, and they should’t have to pay to play. I’ve always been really against that. I’ve always tried to help people out.”

Asked why the NWOBHM giants continue to advocate rising-star musicians, he replies: “Well, because we can.

“Anybody who’s in a position Maiden is, any band that can potentially take another band on tour, you can help people. It doesn’t take much effort to do that.”

Harris believes it’s one way to repay the music scene for his “fantastic life and career,” adding: “I’ve worked very hard, but maybe I’ve had a bit of luck along the way. At the end of the day it’s nice to give something back.”

And his attitude extends to the members of his solo band British Lion, who commence a European tour next month. “They’re all talented guys,” he says. “They deserve some sort of recognition, and up till now they haven’t had that. They’re getting a little bit of recognition now, and quite rightly so. I love that.”

He enjoys watching the reaction of his colleagues when they visit a city they’ve never seen before, even though he may have played there himself many times previously.

“I see it in their eyes, how excited about it they are – it makes me fee good as well,” he reports. “It’s the same with other bands. If you help them, and they’re experiencing things for the first time, it’s nice to see.”

Iron Maiden will tour Europe and the UK in April and May next year.

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris: This is still the best job in the world

British Lion European tour 2016

Nov 03: Faro Moto Clube de Faro, Portugal

Nov 04: Seville Sala Custom, Spain

Nov 05: Granada Coliseo Ciudad Atarfe, Spain

Nov 07: Pamplona Sala Totem, Spain

Nov 08: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 09: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Nov 11: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 12: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Nov 13: Lausanne Docks, Switzerland

Nov 14: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 15: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 17: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Nov 18: Graz Orpheum, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Winter Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Nov 20: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 22: Krakov Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 23: Gdansk Klub B90, Poland

Nov 25: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Nov 26: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 27: Hmaburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Dec 02: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 04: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Dec 05: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Limelight, UK

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

May 28: London O2 Arena, UK

