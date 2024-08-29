"I just thought he looked like a 13th-century serf from Monty Python": Why Courtney Love turned Oasis' Liam Gallagher down

After years of rumours, earlier this week, the estranged Gallagher brothers shared the news that they would finally be burying the hatchet and getting the band back together. As a result, Oasis fans on the internet have splurged out copious memes, stories and general concerns about whether they'll be able to acquire tickets for their newly-announced tour before the siblings inevitably fall out again.

One particularly interesting story to have been unearthed is Courtney Love's experience of almost hooking up with Liam Gallagher, the pair's potential tryst however ruined by the musician's alleged lack of dental hygiene and his similarities to peasants from centuries gone by.

In a recent tweet, one user shared a photo of Gallagher and Love in a taxi together, next to an interview snippet from ten years ago.

Back in 2014, Love gave an interview to the Metro, where she revealed that Liam had performed his song Songbird for her in London's Groucho club. She also shared how her daughter Frances was particularly disappointed in her mother for turning him down.

"‘Liam played me Songbird at 10am right here in the Groucho,’ she explains. ‘And he goes, 'what do you think of me?'

"I mean, he was lovely but had really bad breath from being up all night and his eyebrows kind of met in the middle… and I just thought he looked like a 13th-century serf from Monty Python. And I blurted it out loud."

Love continues, "He didn’t get insulted, he didn’t understand me. But Frances, who loves Oasis more than Nirvana, was furious I didn’t sleep with him. She texted me saying: “Mommy you are an epic slut but you never slept with Liam Gallagher!”’.

When announcing their long-awaited reunion, Oasis declared earlier this week: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Check out Oasis' tour dates below:

courtney love saying liam gallagher looks like a medieval serf pic.twitter.com/1M3L0vew0GAugust 27, 2024

Oasis - Oasis Live '25 [Official Trailer] - YouTube Watch On

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park