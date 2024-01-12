Whom Gods Destory share first new music from debut album

New prog metal group Whom Gods Destroy, who feature former Sons Of Apollo bandmates Derek Sherinian and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, have shared the first new music from their upcoming debut album. You can watc their video for In The Name Of War below.

The quintet have also announced that they will release their debut album, Insanium, through InsideOut Music on March 15. Alongside the former Sons Of Apollo band members, Whom Gods Destroy also features vocalist Dino Jelusick, bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde.

"Derek, Dino and I began writing this song in 2020, it was the first song we wrote together," explains Bumblefoot. "This song captures a lot of what the band is about, it's a good example of what to expect from the album. The song gets pretty intense when the band kicks in, an unexpected contrast, the music tells the story alongside the lyrics - the Eastern scale melody in the chorus followed by the 'war drum' pattern, the bridge feeling like it's heading toward something, an urgency..."

Insanium will be available as standard CD jewelcase, digital album, limted 2CD Mediabook (with the bonus track Requiem as well as the entire album as bonus instrumental disc) and as gatefold 2LP adnd LP-booklet on 180g. vinyl in various colours. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Insanium.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Whom Gods Destroy: Insanium

1. In the Name Of War

2. Over Again

3. The Decision

4. Crawl

5. Find My Way Back

6. Crucifier

7. Keeper of the Gate

8. Hypernova 158

9. Insanium