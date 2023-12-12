Derek Sherinian and Bumblefoot unveil new band Whom Gods Destroy

Former Sons Of Apollo bandmates Derek Sherinian and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal have unveiled a brand new prog metal quintet, Whom Gods Destroy. The band have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their debut album, Insanium, in March.

As well as the former Sons Of Apollo band members, Whom Gods Destroy also features vocalist Dino Jelusick, bassist Yas Nomura and drummer Bruno Valverde.

“Derek and I began writing new music in 2020," Bumblefoot explains. "Soon after, Dino joined, followed by Yas and Bruno. We'd share ideas, and each record parts, building and rebuilding songs, and by June '23 the album was finished. The songs all went through a lot of changes, developing...you can definitely hear what each person brings to the music – when it adds up, it's a mix of melody and intense heavy prog.

“These guys are all just mind-blowing! I've known Dino for a few years, we did a collab song a few years ago... his voice is just magic. He's one of the greatest singers out there. Bruno & Yas are downright frightening, there's no limit to what they can do, WTF! And all great guys to hang with.”

“All three of these musicians are super talented with great energy," adds Sherinian. "I think Dino is the real deal. Ron and I knew that we could do something great with him.”

“What I love about this band is that it doesn't have any limits,"adds vocalist Jelusick. "It came together back in 2020 when we started talking about it. Yas and I started working separately not knowing we were both asked to do this. Bruno was the last piece of this puzzle and I'm glad the recommendation came from me. Love this line-up. Derek and Ron are wizards."

Whom Gods Destory will release their first single in January.