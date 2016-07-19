Whitesnake's David Coverdale opens his door to Vintage TV

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale will appear in an exclusive interview hosted by leading rock journalist Nicky Horne.
Here I Go Again: David Coverdale will see Horne visit the singer at his home and studio in Reno, Nevada, and go on a road trip in Lake Tahoe as they discuss the singer’s music career and his plans for next year. It will be broadcast on Vintage TV on July 26 at 10:30pm.
The trailer can be viewed below.
Horne says: “I’ve known David for many years now, and was delighted to go and visit him in his home over in the States. From the Purple years to why Whitesnake won’t be retiring anytime soon, no subject was off limits.”
Whitesnake will headline Kent’s Ramblin’ Man Fair next weekend alongside Black Stone Cherry, Europe and Ginger Wildheart.
Whitesnake tour dates 2016
Jul 19: Paris Olympia, France
Jul 21: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jul 23: Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Jul 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Aug 03: Frederiksberg Falconer Salen, Denmark
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 06: Festival Rock Legend, Poland
Aug 09: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Aug 11: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands
Aug 13: Alcatraz Festival, Belgium
Sep 09: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico
Sep 13: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Sep 16: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina
Sep 17: Cordoba Plaza De La Musica, Argentina
Sep 20: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil
Sep 22: Sao Paulo Citibank Hall, Brazil
Sep 23: Sao Paulo Citibank Hall, Brazil
Sep 25: Olinda Chevrolet Hall, Brazil
Sep 28: Brasilia NET Live, Brazil
Sep 30: Curitiba Master Hall, Brazil
Oct 02: Rio De Janeiro Metropolitan, Brazil
