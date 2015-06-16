Whitesnake’s Hoekstra reveals solo guests

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has revealed the guest list for his debut solo album.

The former Night Ranger man, who joined David Coverdale’s outfit last year, will release the record under the banner Joel Hoekstra’s 13.

It features singers Jeff Scott Soto and Russell Allen, keyboardist Derek Sherinian, bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Vinny Appice.

Label Frontiers Music say: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Joel for many years while he was in Night Ranger and of course, now in Whitesnake. We greatly look forward to releasing this latest project of his. Joel Hoekstra’s 13’s debut album will be out this October.”

Further details will be released in due course. Whitesnake launched The Purple Album, their first since Hoekstra replaced Doug Aldrich, in May. They’re currently touring the US, followed by dates in Japan, Europe and the UK:

Jun 17: Shawnee Grand Events Centre, OK

Jun 19: Biloxi Hard Rock, MS

Jun 20: Houston HOB, TX

Jun 22: Grand Prairie Verizon Theater, TX

Jun 23: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Jun 25: Socorro Event Center, TX

Jun 27: Greeley Independence Stampede, CO

Jun 28: Norfolk Divots Music Festival, NE

Jun 30: Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Jul 02: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Jul 03: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Ampitheater, MI

Jul 05: Northfield Hard Rock, OH

Jul 07: Huber Heights Music Center, OH

Jul 08: Wabash Honeywell Center, IN

Jul 10: Mahnoman Shoot Star Casino, MN

Jul 11: St Paul Myth, MN

Jul 14: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

Jul 16: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 17: Geneva Music Park, IL

Jul 18: Merrillville Star Plaza, IL

Jul 20: Greensburg Palace Theater, PA

Jul 22: Hampton Beach Casino, RI

Jul 24: Lincoln Twin River Casino, RI

Jul 25: Atlantic City Trump Taj Mahal, NJ

Jul 27: Westbury Theater, NY

Jul 28: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Jul 31: Jacksonville Florida Center, FL

Aug 01: Melbourne King Center, FL

Aug 03: Orlando Hard Rock, FL

Aug 05: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 06: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Aug 08: Markesville Paragon Casino Mari Center, LA

Aug 09: Austin, Moody Theater, TX

Aug 11: Midland Wagner Noal PAC, TX

Aug 13: Tulsa Hard Rock Casino, OK

Aug 15: Rogers AR Music Pavilion, AR

Aug 16: St Charles Family Arena, MO

Oct 20: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Oct 22: Nagoya Kokaido, Japan

Oct 25: Sapporo Zep, Japan

Oct 27: Hiroshima Ueno Hall, Japan

Oct 30: Yokohama Pacifico, Japan

Nov 02: Tokyo International Forum, Japan

Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

Nov 09: St Petersburg Oktyabrskly, Russia

Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 14: Helsingor Culture Yard, Denmark

Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czeck Republic

Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Hungary

Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia

Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria

Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Dec 02: Utrech Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena, UK

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena, UK

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, UK