White Stripes to release Peel Sessions on Record Store Day

White Stripes are releasing a complete Peel Sessions double LP for Record Store Day on April 16.
The duo appeared on John Peel’s BBC radio show twice in 2001 following the release of their third album, White Blood Cells. The sessions feature songs from the record and its 2000 predecessor, De Stijl.
The promo also includes covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene, Gene Vincent’s Baby Blue and the MC5’s Looking at You.
Meanwhile, Frank Carter, Gerard Way, Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones have announced special releases for Record Store Day.
Record Store Day 2016 ambassadors Metallica revealed they’ll release a live benefit album, Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, Metallica! to raise money for victims of the Paris Bataclan terrorist attacks in November.
White Stripes Peel Sessions tracklist 2016
Peel Session 1
- Let’s Shake Hands
- When I Hear My Name
- Jolene (Dolly Parton cover)
- Death Letter
- Cannon
- Astro
- Jack the Ripper
- Hotel Yorba
- I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman
- Screwdriver
- We’re Going to Be Friends
- You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)
- Boll Weevil
- Hello Operator
- Baby Blue (Gene Vincent cover)
Peel Session 2
- Lord, Send Me an Angel (Blind Willie McTell cover)
- Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground
- I Think I Smell a Rat
- Well It’s True That We Love One Another
- Let’s Build a Home
- Little Room
- The Union Forever
- The Same Boy You’ve Always Known
- Look Me Over Closely (Terry Gilkyson cover)
- Looking at You”(MC5 cover)
- St. James Infirmary
- Apple Blossom
- Do
- Rated X (Loretta Lynn cover)
- Jumble, Jumble