White Stripes to release Peel Sessions on Record Store Day

White Stripes are releasing a complete Peel Sessions double LP for Record Store Day on April 16.

The duo appeared on John Peel’s BBC radio show twice in 2001 following the release of their third album, White Blood Cells. The sessions feature songs from the record and its 2000 predecessor, De Stijl.

The promo also includes covers of Dolly Parton’s Jolene, Gene Vincent’s Baby Blue and the MC5’s Looking at You.

Meanwhile, Frank Carter, Gerard Way, Bring Me The Horizon and Deftones have announced special releases for Record Store Day.

Record Store Day 2016 ambassadors Metallica revealed they’ll release a live benefit album, Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite, Metallica! to raise money for victims of the Paris Bataclan terrorist attacks in November.

White Stripes Peel Sessions tracklist 2016

Peel Session 1

Let’s Shake Hands When I Hear My Name Jolene (Dolly Parton cover) Death Letter Cannon Astro Jack the Ripper Hotel Yorba I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman Screwdriver We’re Going to Be Friends You’re Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl) Boll Weevil Hello Operator Baby Blue (Gene Vincent cover)

Peel Session 2