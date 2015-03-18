While She Sleeps to hold Brainwashed party

While She Sleeps will host a listening party for their new album in London this weekend.

The English outfit release second album Brainwashed on March 23 via Search And Destroy and the day before, (Sunday, March 22) fans are invited to hear it at House Of Vans in Waterloo.

The event runs from 12noon to 6pm and fans can take guitar and bass lessons with the band and watch an acoustic performance. There will also be a video screening room on site and signing session.

Fans can access all areas at any time, but a sign-up is required for the acoustic performance. Wristbands, issued on a first-come-first-served basis, are available at the Vans website.

This week, a video for new single Our Legacy was made available.

While She Sleeps tour the UK with Cancer Bats in April.

22 Apr: Birmingham Institute

23 Apr: Manchester Ritz

24 Apr: Norwich UEA

28 Apr: Newcastle University

29 Apr: Glasgow ABC

30 Apr: London Forum